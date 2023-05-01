Telugu question paper in Odisha, school student shocked

Advertisement

Kendrapara: In a major fault in exam papers in Odisha, a Telugu question paper was given to students in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

The student of Navodaya in Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district in Odisha was given Telugu Question Papers instead of Odia Language papers during an exam in their school. The students went back home crying as they could not understand or attempt any of the questions.

A student identified as Divyaranjan Swain of Primary School in Marsaghai Block had received such a question paper. When he complained, the teacher said that nothing can be done in that regard.

Furthermore, Divyaranjan and his mother also told the exam center superintendent about the unfortunate incident but nothing happened, there was no solution alleged the mother-son duo. Divyaranjan and his mother returned home in sorrow.

Divyaranjan and his mother had complained to the District Collector regarding the incident. She has informed the District Collector regarding the incident and told him that her son Divyaranjan was devastated because he could not pass the exam. His mother Banita has demanded justice at the earliest.

On the other hand after receiving the complaint, the additional district collector Niranjan Behera has ordered the District Education Officer (DEO) to investigate into the incident. After the investigation, he has promised to take action against the erring authorities.

