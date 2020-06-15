Padmapur: In an unfortunate incident, a young couple and their child were critically injured after their television set exploded. The reason of the explosion was suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

According to reports, the man identified as Sunil Dehuri of Antarla village under Padmapur sub-division was watching television with his wife (Yajnaseni Dehuri) and kid when it exploded.

The neighbours heard the loud noise of the explosion and rushed to the spot after they and rescued the family after disconnecting the power supply to their house.

Three of them have sustained 30-40 percent burn injuries.

They were rushed to Padmapur sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to Bargarh district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated.