Technodium-2021: KIIT Students Bag First Prize For E-Cycle Concept Prototype

Bhubaneswar: A team of students from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) School of Electrical Engineering bagged the First Prize in ‘Technodium-2021,’ a national-level poster competition for UG Engineering students.

The group of students, which includes Rohit Mohanty, Rahul Krishna Patel, Soubhagya Kar, Purusotam Mohanty and Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, reportedly bagged the prize in Track 3 for making the e-Cycle, under the supervision of Prof. Soubhagya Ranjan Prusty, Prof. Subrat Behera, Prof. Tanmoy Roy Choudhury and Mr. Nabakishor Dash.

The name of their project was ‘New Face of e-Cycle’ and it was sponsored by KIIT Deemed to be University.

Also Read: KIIT Ranked 201+ Globally in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

They have shown interest in developing an advanced e-Cycle with improved scopes which will be beneficial at this crunch time of high fuel price.

They demonstrated a futuristic e-Cycle in the poster presentation with one e-Cycle already developed in the Electric Drives lab of School of Electrical Engineering.

The concept of new improved e-Cycle impressed many in the presentation among various groups and they bagged the first prize with cash award of Rs 12,000. The success has boosted their confidence and supervisors are sure to come out with the advanced e-Cycle in the coming days.

Meanwhile, founder of KIIT and KISS University Achyuta Samanta congratulates the students for their achievement.