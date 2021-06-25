Teachers to mentor students for UG, PG Exams: Edu Min Arun Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: The higher education dept on Friday decided to entrust teachers with the responsibility of mentoring students for the Under-graduate (UG ) and Post-Graduate (PG) examinations.

After meeting with vice-chancellors and principal of the degree college, Minister Arun Sahoo informed that we have advised to start mentoring system. Under this, teachers will take the responsibility and ensure how students can appear the examinations without any problems, each teacher to mentor 8 students and ensure that the students appear for the online examinations.

The mentor will guide the students where to attend the online exams and some colleges have already started the process of identifying students and places where they can appear the examinations.

Those students who are do not have internet facilities, they can come to their nearest degree college and appear for the online exams, and the college administration will provide all the facilities to the students, informs Sahoo.

Earlier, On June 18, it was decided that the final semester exams for under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) final exams will be conducted in online mode. The examination will be conducted by July-August this year. The concerned university and autonomous colleges have been asked to finalise the dates for the examinations.