Teachers’ strike in Odisha: BEOs asked to submit daily report of each teacher

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing strike of the school teachers across the State, the Directorate of Elementary Education of the Odisha government has directed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) to submit the daily report of each teacher.

In his letter to all the BEOs, Brundaban Satapathy, the Director of the elementary education said, “In You must be aware that some teachers are on strikes at Block and District point due to the strike, some schools must have been affected partially or fully. You are hereby directed to keep the records of teachers those are absent in the school due to strike and those have attended the school and performing their duties, most particularly the contractual teachers.”

“Daily report must be sent to the Directorate of Elementary Education and detail list has to be kept at the block point for future official purposes,” Satapathy added.

It is to be noted here that over 1.30 lakh teachers of more than 56,000 primary and upper primary schools under the banner of the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF) went on strike since yesterday to press their demand of abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Teachers’ strike has massively disrupted the functional of the schools.

