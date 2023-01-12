Teachers stage protest in front of BSE office over Special OTET exam result

Cuttack: Hundreds of teachers took to road and protested in front of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office here in Odisha today alleging ‘irregularities’ in the valuation of the answer sheets of the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination. They have demanded re-checking.

As per reports, on last August 29 the Board had conducted the OTET special examination. The result of the said examination has come out. More than half of the teachers who had appeared in this exam could not qualify.

Now, the protesting teachers have demanded that either they should be given grace mark or the qualifying mark should be lessened. However, according to them, the Board is not paying heed to their demand.

The teachers’ strike is going on in front of the Board office for the last three days. However, they Board is yet to take any step in this regard, the teachers said. Even meeting with the Chairman of BSE has earned no result in this nexus. The teachers have said that if no steps will be taken by the Board they will move to the Court to press their demand.