Teachers from across Odisha intensify strike to press for fulfillment of various demands

Bhubaneswar: Over 1.3 lakh teachers from across Odisha intensified their strike in Bhubaneswar to press for the fulfillment of various demands on Sunday.

Thousands of teachers under the banner of NPS Secondary Teachers’ Association staged a massive demonstration at Lower PMG to draw the attention of the State government to their various demands and fulfill them.

Their various long-standing demands include the abolition of contractual appointments, increment to teachers who were appointed since 2001 and the reimplementation of the old pension scheme.

The agitating teachers had started working with just a salary of Rs 1,500 after the State government launched the Sikhya Sahayaka teachers recruitment process in 2021. They were regularized only after six years of job. However, they alleged that the contractual High School teachers were regularized with their appointment.

Further, they claimed that despite having the same educational qualifications, they are getting less salary than the High School teachers.

The agitating teachers threatened to disrupt the Matriculation Summative-1 test if the government does not fulfill their demands.