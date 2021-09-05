Teachers’ Day 2021: Odisha CM gives appointments letter to 443 teachers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday gave appointment letters to as many as 443 newly appointed teachers on the occasion of the teachers’ day.

Patnaik gave the appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers during a special event held at the convention hall on the premises of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

While welcoming the newly appointed teachers, Patnaik said that imparting quality education to the students of the State is the aim of the State government. This is why the Adarsha Vidyalayas (Model Schools) have been opened across the State. This helps the meritorious students of the rural and semi-urban areas.

The Chief Minister said that these schools are being provided all kinds of facilities so that the students get success in various entrance examinations at the national level.

“Our aim is to build hope and confidence in the minds of the children so that they can climb the ladder of success by overcoming all obstacles in this competitive world,” he CM said.

He also advised the teachers to guide the children properly for future success.

Apart from handing over the appointment letters to the teachers, CM Patnaik also paid tribute to former President and educator of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on his birth anniversary.

On this occasion, Patnaik also congratulated two teachers from Odisha, Ashok Satpathy (of Bhadrak) and Ajit Kumar Sethy (of Ganjam) who were honoured with the National Teachers Award-2021 by President of India Ram Nath Kovind today.