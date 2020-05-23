Teacher tied to tree, beaten up for keeping migrant Odias at quarantine centre in Odisha!

Berhampur: A teacher was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by three persons for lodging six Odia migrants at a local school in Jagannathprasad block of Ganjam district.

According to reports, Jagannath Naik, Head Master of Khetamundali School, had allowed the local administration to use the school as quarantine centre to keep the migrant Odias following the concerned official’s direction.

At least six people were kept in the quarantine centre after they returned form Surat. However, a group of around 200 locals locked the main gate of the school protesting the teacher’s decision.

When Naik rushed to the spot a heated argument ensued between them following which three persons allegedly tied him to a tree and attacked him.

Naik filed a complaint with the local police over the matter. However, he alleged that the police instead of registering case against the accused, they pressurized him to withdraw the case and resolve the matter with mutual understanding.

“They did not want the school to be used as a quarantine centre and when tried to make them understand three of them – Dutee Pradhan, Nabadhara Pradhan and Bichitra Pradhan- attacked me. I had filed a case against them but I was forced to withdraw it,” alleged Naik.

“I need justice and those who attacked me should be punished as per the law,” he demanded.