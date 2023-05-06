Teacher found dead with slit throat in Sambalpur

Kuchinda: A teacher was found dead with throat slit near Kharla bypass bridge under Kuchinda police limits in Sambalpur on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Prithviraj Mahananda, teacher of Mantrimunda Primary School.

Some onlookers spotted the body lying in a pool of blood and informed the Kuchinda police. On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation.

It is suspected that some unknown miscreant must have killed him.

According to reports, he went out of the station for some work and did not return back at night. Some people spotted the teachers body near the Kharla bridge.

The scientific team reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter. Cops recovered the body for post-mortem.