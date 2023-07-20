Teacher forces minor girl to fall in love with him in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: There has been a grave allegation of a teacher’s sexual misbehavior with minor student in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The minor girl student’s family has filed a complaint at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar regarding this matter on Thursday, said reliable reports.

The incident took place in an educational institution situated in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar. Reportedly, the teacher allegedly forced her to go to the park with him and then begged her to fall in love with him.

Along with this, the student also complained about the male teacher writing vulgar language on the school bench. The student said that the teacher has been harassing her for months.

It is worth mentioning that he further threatened to fail her in the exam and begged for love by giving her a notebook as a gift, the girl stated while complaining about the matter.

Furthermore, she said that her teacher stopped him on the road and forced her to go home with him when there was no one at him home.

After receiving the complaint, the police is investigating into the incident. However, there was no response from the teacher regarding the complaint. A detailed report in this regard is awaited.