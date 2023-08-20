Teacher drinks alcohol inside school with friend in Odisha’s Boudh dist, watch

Boudh: A teacher was recently found drinking alcohol along with his friend in a school in Boudh district of Odisha. The video of the teacher and his friend drinking alcohol inside a closed class room has gone viral. The incident took place in the Jabar School under Mahalikpada panchayat in the district.

Reportedly, the person making the video entered the room with a mobile phone. The moment the teacher saw him, he was shocked and said that he was eating some meat.

When he was asked that it is now 2 pm now and why the students have not been served the Midday meal till now, the teacher got scared and begged the man to stop taking the video.

The video has gone viral and is getting shared from mobile to mobile on social media. Instead of teaching children and giving midday meal during duty hour, two teachers were found taking alcohol and meat in the school house. This has been criticized by the locals.

It is time now to see what the higher authorities are doing in this regard.

