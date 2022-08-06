Teacher dies during meeting at school in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a sad incident a teacher died on Saturday while he was at a meeting in the school. The incident took place in a private school in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Sumanta Swain.

As per reports, like any other day today also Swain sir had come to the school. A meeting was underway in the school premises for the Science Exhibition where a few teachers and students were present.

Reportedly, during the meeting only the teacher felt uneasy and thus he was rushed to Kendrapara hospital. However, the doctors there announced him dead.

After getting information Police swung into action and initiated investigation of the case. After autopsy of the body it was handed over to the family of the deceased.

It is to be noted that Swain sir was the favourite of many students. He had been working in this private school for the last 22 years. Following the death of the teacher, a pal of gloom has descended in the school and in the area.

