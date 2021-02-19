Cuttack: Police have detained a teacher in Cuttack district of Odisha on Friday on the basis of complaints lodged by his two wives. He is said to have married with four women one after one while each of them don’t know about his other spouses.

As per reports, the said teacher of Gopinath Model High School in Salipur of Cuttack district married a lady of Salipur’s Rausapatna in 2001. Then, in 2008 he secretly married another woman and kept distance from the first wife.

Later, he reportedly married another woman of Govindapur in 2016. He maintained pace with this third wife from 2018 and was living in another place.

Recently, he reportedly solemnized his fourth wedding and married a woman during lock down period.

After knowing about the whole matter, the first and third wife of the teacher lodged complaint against him with Mahila Police Station in Cuttack.

On the basis of the complaint, Police have detained the teacher and interrogating him. Reaction of the second wife is yet to be received.

This unusual wedding-affair has become the talk of the town on Friday.