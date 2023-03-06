Teacher couple attempt suicide in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: A teacher couple has reportedly attempted suicide in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

The suicide attempt took place in Dengadi under Patpur police station of Berhampur. The wife died while the husband is still critical. The husband has been admitted to Berhampur MKCG madical college and hospital in a critical condition.

It has been reported that the couple tried to commit suicide by drinking poison. They had been married for two years. The police investigation is underway as to why the husband and wife attempted suicide.