Teacher Attacks Wife In School Premises In Odisha

Balangir: In a shocking incident, a man who is a teacher barged into Durgapalli UP (Upper Primary) school in Balangir and attacked his wife.

According to reports, the incident took place in Puintala a Tehsil in Balangir District of Odisha.

The man a teacher, attacked his wife who is also a teacher in the same school. The woman sustained minor injuries.

She was immediately given preliminary treatment. The accused husband was also detained. The local police was informed, they immediately started investigating into the matter.

The reason of attack yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.