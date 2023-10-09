Teacher allegedly beats student to death in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a teacher has allegedly beaten a student to death in Balasore district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to available reports a standard 10 student died after being beaten by a teacher. Complaints have been lodged from Khantapada area of ​​Balasore district. The incident took place in the school of Kuli village under Khantapada police station.

According to the complaint lodged, a minor , that is a student of class 10 student of Krishnanandpur Gham village, was beaten up by the Hindi teacher of Bansidhar Vidyapeeth Kulinga.

A Hindi teacher beat up a boy for allegedly taking a classmate’s bicycle without his knowing it. The incident happened yesterday. The student felt ill after going home and was admitted to the district hospital.

It is worth mentioning that, the boy died there. There is tension in the local area due to the death of the student. The family protested by placing the body of the dead student in front of the school.

It is worth mentioning that the, Remuna Tehsildar along with Khantapada police arrived at the scene and talked to the family members. The family and local people have demanded the arrest of the concerned teacher. The family of the minor has filed a complaint against the Hindi teacher, who had allegedly kicked him on his chest.