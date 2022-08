Bhubaneswar: A tea shop owner has been murdered brutally in Saheed nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night.

The deceased tea shop owner has been identified as Lipu. He is a resident of Pathar Bandha area in Khurda.

The incident has taken place exactly in front of the DCP Office.

The reason of the murder is said to be past enmity in the community.

The police has started an investigation into the matter.