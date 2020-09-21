Tata Steel
Pic Credit: IANS

Tata Steel Mining starts operations at Sukinda chromite mine in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) on Monday commenced operations at its Sukinda chromite mine in Odisha.

The groundbreaking ceremony to kickstart the mining operations at Sukinda in Jajpur district was attended by several officials of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, M.C. Thomas, TSML Managing Director said, “It is a significant milestone for Tata Steel Mining and the first step in our journey of commercial mining. As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel Mining is committed to sustainable mining practices and excellence in governance while treating all its stakeholders as partners in long term value creation.”

Three chromite mines of TSML in Jajpur district namely, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine constitute the first commercial leases to be converted into mining leases, across India, among leases expired on March 31, 2020 and auctioned.

The leases are granted for a period of 50 years.

(IANS)

