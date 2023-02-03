Tara Bahinipati all praise for CM Naveen Patnaik, triggers speculation of joining BJD

Jeypore: Jeypore MLA and senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati today triggered strong speculation of joining BJD after he praised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While addressing the gathering, during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Vikram Deb Autonomous College in Jeypore, Bahinipati raised ‘Naveen Patnaik zindabad’ slogan on stage.

“Jeypore is fortunate to have Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who has created history by coming to this college,” said the Congress MLA while thanking Patnaik for granting University status to the institute.

Bahinipati was also seen heaping praises on 5T Secretary VK Pandian saying that when I met Pandian sir, he had promised me to look after Jeypore. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to him. He also hailed BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Dash on the stage.

The Jeypore MLA’s speech has set tongues wagging whether the political landscape of Jeypore will remain static or get reshaped before 2024 polls.

There are instances that several opposition party leaders and MLAs joinning the State ruling party after praising Patnaik and BJD leaders.

