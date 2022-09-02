Tantrik hacked to death in Jajpur, Accused Surrenders

Jajpur: A tantrik was allegedly hacked to death by a youth after his mantras did not yield results in Bandhagaon panchayat of Jajpur district.

Later the accused Santanu Behera surrendered before the Sukinda police.

Report says, the accused had paid visit to the tantrik and there was an argument between them. Following which he attacked with a sharp weapon and killed him.

The Sukinda police along with the scientific team reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter. They have also seized a sharp weapon from the incident site.