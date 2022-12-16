Tamando Police Station SI arrested for possessing property 113% higher than his known sources of income

Bhubaneswar: Abhimanyu Choudhury, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tamando Police Station was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets, which is 113% higher than his known sources of income.

Choudhury has been remanded to jail custody till December 27, 2022. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.39 dated 16.12.2022 has been registered against him and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of the SI and his family members;

1) One four storeyed building over Plot No.361/901, Khata No.184/149, Mouza-Bhubaneswar Sahar Unit-18, Paiknagar, Bhubaneswar with about 10,000 sqft built up area worth over Rs.1.5 Crores.

2) One single storeyed building at Nachhipur, PS-Ranpur, Dist-Nayagarh worth Rs.6.22 Lakh.

3) 8 plots including 7 plots in prime area in and around Bhubaneswar and 1 plot in Nichhipur, Dist-Nayagarh. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to about Rs.90 Lakhs.

4) Bank deposits worth Rs.78.80 Lakhs.

5) Cash over Rs.1.75 Lakh.

6) 1 four wheeler (Maruti Dzire VXI) worth Rs.6.95 Lakhs.

7) 3 two wheelers (Hero Glamour FI, Honda Dream Neo & Hero Destiny 125) worth Rs.1.89 Lakhs.

8) Gold & silver ornaments and household articles etc. worth Rs.15.90 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Abhimanyu Choudhury were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 113% higher than his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.