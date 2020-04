Tally of COVID positive cases in Odisha reaches 100

Tally of COVID positive cases in Odisha reaches 100

Bhubaneswar: The total number of COVID 19 positive cases touched 100 today as six more people from Jajpur district were tested coronavirus positive, Odisha Govt revealed on Saturday.

The six persons who were tested COVID positive today are a 52 Yrs Male, a 23 Yrs Male, a 49 Yrs Male, a 57 Yrs Male, a 39 Yrs Male and a 50 Yrs Male.

All of them are Kolkata returnees.

Contact tracing and followup action for these six cases is being done.