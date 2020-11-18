Talcher: The Vigilance slueths on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at the residence of Chandramani Sahu, Asst Engineer, Rural Development in Talcher Division on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said, Cuttack and Angul Vigilance team raided Sahu’s double storied building at Dhenkanal town, his father-in-law’s house, official residence, ancestral house at Khandabandha in Dhenkanal and an apartment in Tankapani Road,Bhubaneswar.

However, the amount of wealth traced out is yet to be known.

Raid is still underway.