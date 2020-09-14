Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tests COVID positive

Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tests COVID positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another MLA of Odisha has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. This time Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tested positive for the deadly virus.

Pradhan, himself in a social media post, informed that has been hospitalized following doctors’ advice.

Related News

Odisha State BJP President Samir Mohanty Tests Covid…

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Rs 1 lakh fine for Balijatra organisers in Odisha’s Gajapati…

Owner of three busses turns garage mechanic due to COVID…

The legislator also requested all those who came in contact with him in recent past to get themselves tested for the coronavirus, if required.

A total of 22 MLAs and six Ministers have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

You might also like
State

Visual of Mao meli on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border surfaces

State

Odisha State BJP President Samir Mohanty Tests Covid Positive

State

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Nation

Unlock 4.0: Union Health Ministry issues SOP for teaching activities in classrooms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7