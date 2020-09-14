Bhubaneswar: Another MLA of Odisha has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. This time Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tested positive for the deadly virus.

Pradhan, himself in a social media post, informed that has been hospitalized following doctors’ advice.

The legislator also requested all those who came in contact with him in recent past to get themselves tested for the coronavirus, if required.

A total of 22 MLAs and six Ministers have tested positive for coronavirus so far.