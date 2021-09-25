Take steps to contain damage from impending cyclone in Odisha, AP: Cabinet Secy

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday asked the central and state agencies of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to take all preventive measures to minimize the damage from the cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal.

He directed the concerned agencies to take the preventive steps before the cyclonic storm makes landfall to keep the loss of lives to near zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure.

Reviewing the preparedness of the central and state agencies in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here on Saturday, he assured the state governments that all Central agencies have been put on alert mode and all possible help will be provided to them.

The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the meeting about the current status of the Deep Depression’ in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Saturday late evening.

“It is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts by the evening of September 26, with wind speeds ranging from 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the states. It is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha,” the IMD said.

The Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being undertaken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm as also measures being taken to ensure minimal damage to infrastructure such as telecom and power.

Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that Covid protocols are followed, they added.

The NDRF DG apprised the committee that the National Disaster Response Force has deployed 18 teams in these states and additional teams have been kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed, MHA officials added.

