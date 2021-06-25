Tainted Odisha IFS officer’s son Akash Pathak granted conditional bail

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to Akash in a fraud case registered at Baidynathpur Police station in Odisha’s Ganjam.

Akash is the son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Earlier, Akash was granted bail in five other cases. He is likely to be released from jail after grant of bail as he has another case registered at Crime-branch, his lawyer Pitambar Acharya informed

Pathak and his son Akash were arrested on November 27 by the Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9.35 crore.