Tainted Odisha IFS Officer And Son To Be Arrested Soon; Vigilance

Tainted Odisha IFS Officer And Son To Be Arrested Soon; Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: In what is considered to be one of the biggest and most extensive raids so far, the vigilance sleuths have unearthed disproportionate assets and unimaginable wealth accumulated by 1987 batch IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak over the years. The investigation is still underway.

Since June 2018, Pathak is serving as Additional PCCF Plan Programme and Afforestation at the office of PCCF, Odisha.

As per reports, Vigilance sleuths have so far seized over half kg of Gold and Rs. 10 lakh cash from his house.

According to a report Pathak and his family had air travelled in chartered plane at least 20 times to Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and Pune during the lockdown and post-lockdown period.

As per reports, Pathak’s lavish apartment in Khandagiri area had Italian marble flooring, a bed made of ivory worth over 60 lakh rupees, and other luxuries. Forest and wildlife products like horns have also been recovered.

Again, reports say Pathak’s son Akash Pathak was also living a lavish lifestyle. Pathak and his family own five high-end cars.

It has also been reported that Pathak’s son’s wedding had been fixed with the daughter of a MLA on December 11. Pathak family had booked a ‘palace’ hotel in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony and were to fly there.

It has been learnt that Pathak’s son Akash was allegedly cheating people of money, promising to get them jobs at TATA Motors by falsely claiming to be an MD at TATA Motors. Akash had allegedly used forged documents, logo, and email id of TATA Motors to loot vulnerable people looking for jobs during the lockdown.

Update:

After Vigilance raid here are the latest findings in the IFS officer Abhay Pathak case:

(1) 9.5 crore cash deposits made in the bank account of IFS officer Abhay K Pathak’s son Akash Pathak.

(2) Charter flight bills worth Rs. 3 crore

(3) Rs. 90-lakh bill at Mumbai Taj Mahal Palace

(4) Two luxury flats in Pune

(5) 1 farm house in Pune taken on rent

(6) Mercedes, BMW & Tata Harrier in the name of Akash Pathak in Bhubaneswar.

Update:

(1) Vigilance has detained four people in this connection and is questioning them

(2) The interrogation continued till late last night i.e. Thursday informed vigilance sleuths.

(3) The tainted IFS officer Abhay Kanta Pathak, his son Akash Pathak, nephew Harsh Pathak and his driver are being questioned.

(4) The father-son duo might be arrested soon.

(5) The father and son might be court forwarded by afternoon added the vigilance.