Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted bail to suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash in a fraud case registered at Golanthara police station in Ganjam.

The father-son duo was granted bail on a surety of Rs two lakh with two local solvent sureties each and put forth other conditions.

Earlier on January 27, the Vigilance Court had granted bail to the father-son duo in connection a with Disproportionate Assets case against them. On March 21, the Orissa High Court also granted bail in connection with a cheating case registered with the Kharvel Nagar Police station in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the father-son duo was arrested in November last year by the anti-corruption wing of Odisha police on charges of accumulating massive ‘ill-gotten’ wealth.