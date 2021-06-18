Tainted IFS Officer Abhay Pathak released on bail

Bhubaneswar: Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak has been released on bail today from Jharpada Jail in capital city of Odisha.

Earlier on Thursday, Pathak had was granted conditional bail by Orissa High Court in the case related to Tata job scam.

Prior to this, on June 17 the Orissa High Court had granted bail him and his son Akash in a fraud case registered at Golanthara police station in Ganjam. The father-son duo was granted bail on a surety of Rs two lakh with two local solvent sureties each and put forth other conditions.

On March 21, the apex court of the state granted bail in connection with a cheating case registered with the Kharvel Nagar Police station in Bhubaneswar.

On January 27, the Vigilance Court had granted bail to the father-son duo in connection with Disproportionate Assets case against them.

It is to be noted that the father-son duo was arrested in November 2020 by the anti-corruption wing of Odisha police on charges of accumulating massive ‘ill-gotten’ wealth.