Table Top Exercise on cyclone & flood management held across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to build disaster preparedness and resilience at all levels, Table Top Exercises (TTEx) on cyclones and floods scenarios were conducted today at district, block and ULB levels.

Such TTEx is being conducted annually with objectives to highlight roles and responsibilities of departments/stakeholders; check the adequacy and effectiveness of department’s Disaster Management Plans; enhance the coordination among different stakeholders for better response; and, identify gaps, if any, in the resources, manpower, equipment, communication and systems.

District level Table Top Exercises were conducted under the chairmanship of the District Collectors & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). At the Block level, TTEx were chaired by the Chairperson of Panchayati Samitis. Similarly, at the ULB level, TTEx was presided over by the Mayor/Chairman of the ULB. State Level Observers from OSDMA and the office of Special Relief Commissioner visited different districts to observe the exercises at District/Block/ULB levels.

Following a simulated cyclone/flood alert issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), line department officials participated in the table top exercises and presented their preparedness plans to manage the disaster in their respective districts. Subsequently, a debriefing was done on the Table Top Exercise.

TTEx highlighted the best practices in managing disasters and areas where improvements are to be made to mainstream disaster risk reduction and resilience.