Syllabus of 2020-21 Academic Year Reduced By 30 % In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The syllabus of 2020-21 academic year for Class-I to XII has been reduced by 30 per cent in Odisha in view of COVID-10 pandemic, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

The decision has been implemented with the approval of 3 expert committees formed by the department, added Dash

The new syllabus will be available in BSE, CHSE and SCERT websites, he added.