Pic Credit : hindi.firstpost.com (File photo)

Syllabus for students to be rationalised up to 30%: HRD Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said announced that syllabus for students to be rationalised up to 30 per cent in the wake of the ongoing COVID 19 crisis.

The Minister said that it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts considering the importance of learning achievement.

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th, he said.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

 

