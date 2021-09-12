Swiggy delivery boy kidnapped on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar

swiggy delivery boy kidnapped

Bhubaneswar: A swiggy delivery boy has been allegedly kidnapped near Lingipur on the outskirts of capital city of Odisha last night.

The kidnapped boy has been identified as Patitapaban Prusty and is a resident of Bijay Nagar area under Dhauli police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Report says, the family members of the missing boy received a voice message regarding the kidnapping.

The delivery boy’s slippers, bag, t-shirts and one knife was seized at the roadside near Daya river, informed police.

The exact reason behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained. The family members have lodged a complaint at the Dhauli police station and they have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Yesterday he had carried around Rs 23,000 along with him to get some belongings for the house. I received a voice message from him around 10.15 PM on Saturday. He informed me that he was being kidnapped by four drunkards in an auto-rickshaw. Later, his mobile phone got switched off and we were unable to contact him, informed his wife.

