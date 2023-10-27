Swaroop Nayak’s funerals to be conducted with full state honours

The funeral of eminent Odia music director and lyricist Swaroop Nayak will be conducted with full state honours, informed the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office.

Bhubaneswar: The funeral of eminent Odia music director and lyricist Swaroop Nayak, who breathed his last earlier today, will be conducted with full state honours, informed the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to the CMO, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, apart from condoling Nayak’s death, has directed the State Home Department to conduct his last rites with full state honours.

As per his family members, Nayak will be consigned to the flames at the Cuttack Satichaura crematorium tomorrow.

Swarup, who was also a lyricist, singer and actor, died after fighting a prolonged throat cancer at a private hospital in Cuttack. A pall of gloom has descended among the Odia music lovers and the film fraternity following his death.

