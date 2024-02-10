Swargadwar app launched, know how it will help in hassle-free cremation

Puri: Now all the required services for a cremation will be provided by the Swargadwar app launched on Friday evening. With this new app one does not have to worry about anything, cremation shall become hassle-free.

The Swargadwar app has been launched to provide easy last rites services to the families of the deceased. You can find all the information that is required is to go to the Play Store through by searching directly on Google.

One can avail information on the services in Swargadwar in three languages that is Odia, Hindi and English. Payment of death rituals to savayats can also be done online through the app. The Swargadwar Seva Samiti had launched a new official website on November 14, 2023 for the cremation services.

The families of the deceased persons who want to avail the services at Swargadwar can get various facilities by uploading the required information. As the app is being launched on a trial basis, it will be modified as required.

Along with this, soon a better and modified Swargadwar app will also be available on the Play Store, said a member of the Swargadwar Seva Samiti.

On the occasion of launch of the website earlier in 2023, the employees of Swargadwar were given new clothes along with an annual incentive amount. The Seva Samiti has extended the marriage and death financial assistance to the employees at Rs. 10,000 each.

The Puri Swargadwar Seva Samiti aims to provide ease of services to the people who come to Puri for funerals. Also, the amount of ghee and wood provided to beneficiaries under Harishchandra scheme has been increased. Earlier, only trolleys were provided to carry wood for cremation, but now transport workers have been appointed for assistance.

Along with this, the process of sending messages through SMS to registered mobile numbers of the people who have taken the service from the Swargadwar service center has been launched. If someone loses their receipt, they can easily get a duplicate one by showing their registration number.

For detailed information about the available services and procedures follow the official website and the newly launched app of Swargadwar.