Swachha Bhubaneswar: BMC warns ‘Don’t Paste Stickers On Walls’

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started cleaning walls in the capital city of Odisha.

Reportedly, the Civic body has urged the citizens not to paste stickers on the walls, otherwise, a penalty will be imposed on the concerned person.

BMC has also started the trial run of night sweeping in Ward 40, including Unit 1 and Unit 2 markets as well as the residential areas of Unit 3 from Tuesday.

Notably, if the BMC succeeds in the trial run, the practice will be adopted in the rest of the wards.

As many as 45 sanitary workers (sweepers), eight supervisors, and two tractors will be deployed for night sweeping, said sources. The sweeping will take place between 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm, added reports.