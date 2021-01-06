Keonjhar: A body of married woman has been found under suspicious circumstances in Keshadurapala village under Ghasipura police limits in Anandpur sub division of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

As per reports, the woman has been identified as Jayanti Nayak, daughter of Kailash Nayak of Rasikanagar village under Tangi police limits of Cuttack district. She was married to Bipin Sahu, son of Ghanshyam Sahu of Keshadurapala village.

Nevertheless after the marriage, the woman was repeatedly tortured by her in-laws demanding more dowry.

Jayanti’s in-laws had called her family on Tuesday to inform that she is unwell and so has been admitted to hospital. However, when her family members arrived, they found out that Jayanti had already lost her life before she was admitted to hospital while she was at her in-laws home.

Jayanti’s family alleged that she was killed and has lodged an FIR in the police station.