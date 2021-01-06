Suspicious Death Of Woman In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
woman body found in keonjhar
Image Credit: Catch News (Representational Image)

Keonjhar: A body of married woman has been found under suspicious circumstances in Keshadurapala village under Ghasipura police limits in Anandpur sub division of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

As per reports, the woman has been identified as Jayanti Nayak, daughter of Kailash Nayak of Rasikanagar village under Tangi police limits of Cuttack district. She was married to Bipin Sahu, son of Ghanshyam Sahu of Keshadurapala village.

Nevertheless after the marriage, the woman was repeatedly tortured by her in-laws demanding more dowry.

Jayanti’s in-laws had called her family on Tuesday to inform that she is unwell and so has been admitted to hospital.  However, when her family members arrived, they found out that Jayanti had already lost her life before she was admitted to hospital while she was at her in-laws home.

Jayanti’s family alleged that she was killed and has lodged an FIR in the police station.

You might also like
State

4 Employees Of RSP In Odisha Die Due To Toxic Gas Leak

State

No COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Odisha in 24 hours

State

231 Covid Positives In Odisha Tally Rises To 3,30,921

State

Two Tonne Ganja Worth ₹1 Crore Seized In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.