Suspicious Death Of Woman In Jajpur District of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
body of woman found hanging
Representational image

Jajpur: A woman’s hanging body was recovered in Japur district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Brahmabarada under Dharmasala police limits of Jajpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanti Behera, wife of Bijay Behera.

According to reports, Jayanti’s in-laws have claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope around her neck.

On the other hand her family has lodged a complaint at the Dharmasala police station and alleged that Jayanti was killed.

Later, the police arrived at the scene to investigate into the matter and has sent the body for autopsy.

