Suspicious Death Of Minor In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
suspicious body of minor found

Mayurbhanj: The body of child has been found under suspicious circumstances in ‘upara sahi’ of Jamapada village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday night.

The deceased is a one-year-old boy and has been identified to be the son of Thala Hembram and Phula Hembram of the ‘upara sahi’ area.

According to the complaint that had been lodged at the police station, the child had slept off with his parents Thala and Phula after dinner.

However, when his mother woke up late at night she found the child was missing. They searched for the child here and there but their efforts went in vain. Later, they found him dead in a ditch behind their house.

It is still uncertain whether the death of the child was a murder or an unnatural death.

You might also like
State

Unclaimed Dead Body Lies In A Well In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

State

Cold Wave All Set To Return To Odisha, Mercury Drops Below 15°C

State

Odisha Government Issues New Guidelines For Republic Day Parade

State

Police Recover Loot Worth 14.28 Lakh In Bargarh District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.