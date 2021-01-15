Mayurbhanj: The body of child has been found under suspicious circumstances in ‘upara sahi’ of Jamapada village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday night.

The deceased is a one-year-old boy and has been identified to be the son of Thala Hembram and Phula Hembram of the ‘upara sahi’ area.

According to the complaint that had been lodged at the police station, the child had slept off with his parents Thala and Phula after dinner.

However, when his mother woke up late at night she found the child was missing. They searched for the child here and there but their efforts went in vain. Later, they found him dead in a ditch behind their house.

It is still uncertain whether the death of the child was a murder or an unnatural death.