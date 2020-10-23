Forest Staff Beat Man To Death On Suspicion Of Being A Poacher !

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mayurbhanj: Tension prevailed at Nachhipur village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj after the villagers protest in front of the forest office today after death of a villager under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Gajendra Nayak.

The family members of the man along with villagers staged a dharna in front of the forest office alleging that the Kaptipada Range Podadiha forest department employees have beaten him to death on suspicion of being a poacher.

Sources said, Gajendra had gone to the Similipal National Park on October 10 and was missing.Meanwhile, the forest department officials informed the youth’s family members that he was under treatment at a hospital.

He succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack.

After his body reached the village, the irate villagers staged a protest in front of the forest office and alleged that the forest officials have killed him.

You might also like
State

Good news for WhatsApp users! Now you can lock chat, can see missed call and get new…

State

Government job for 10th and 12th pass students; Apply for free

State

Brown Sugar seized in Odisha’s Puri, 4 Peddlers Arrested

State

Green Corridor Created To Rush Patient From Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad; Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.