Forest Staff Beat Man To Death On Suspicion Of Being A Poacher !

Forest Staff Beat Man To Death On Suspicion Of Being A Poacher !

Mayurbhanj: Tension prevailed at Nachhipur village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj after the villagers protest in front of the forest office today after death of a villager under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Gajendra Nayak.

The family members of the man along with villagers staged a dharna in front of the forest office alleging that the Kaptipada Range Podadiha forest department employees have beaten him to death on suspicion of being a poacher.

Sources said, Gajendra had gone to the Similipal National Park on October 10 and was missing.Meanwhile, the forest department officials informed the youth’s family members that he was under treatment at a hospital.

He succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack.

After his body reached the village, the irate villagers staged a protest in front of the forest office and alleged that the forest officials have killed him.