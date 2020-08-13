Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to former state Ayush director and a senior Odisha administrative service (OAS) officer Bibhu Prasad Sarangi.

On July 22, Sarangi was put under suspension by the State government after he was arrested by Mahila Police here for allegedly harassing a female colleague and sending obscene messages to her phone.

The Police had booked Sarangi under sections 354-D (stalking), 294 (obscene act), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (word or gesture intended to insult woman) of IPC and other relevant sections of the information technology Act.

However, Sarangi was granted bail by the Additional District & Sessions Court, Bhubaneswar on July 13 against two sureties of Rs 10,000 each in this connection.

Notably, a 25-year-old woman contractual employee had accused the OAS officer of sending her lewd messages and obscene video on her WhatsApp number. The woman has shared an audio clip and some WhatsApp chats, purportedly featuring Sarangi, with the police.