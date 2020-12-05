Suspended Ifs Officer Abhay Kant Pathak, His Son Akash Pathak Sent To Jail

Suspended IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak, His Son Akash Pathak Sent To Jail

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak sent to jail after their remand period ended on Saturday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Odisha Vigilance had taken Abhay and Akash on a three-day remand to interrogate over the possession of disproportionate assets worth crores.

The Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar had granted permission to the anti-corruption agency to take the suspended IFS officer and his son on remand.

During the interrogation, the SIT is said to have extracted several viral information from them.

Now they have been sent to the Jharpada Jail as the remand period ended today.

