Suspected police informer shot dead by Maoists in Odisha

After killing Nayak, the Maoists also left a handwritten note on the spot. In the note, they had mentioned the reason behind the killing of Nayak.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
police informer shot dead by Maoists

Phulbani: Maoists killed a man on suspicion of being a police informer in a forest near Hatapada in Bandapipili under Kotagada police limits of Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

According to reports, a group of red rebels reached the house of the man, who has been identified as Ramesh Nayak of Bandapipili village, dragged into the forest and killed him by firing at him.

Related News

Odisha: Drunk husband kills wife, dumps body in paddy field…

Jajpur: Youth dials 112 before attempting to commit suicide…

Odisha: Assistant Engineer arrested for possessing DA of…

BCI cancels suspension order of lawyers who were not…

After killing Nayak, the Maoists also left a handwritten note on the spot. In the note, they had mentioned the reason behind the killing of Nayak.

Meanwhile, locals of the area are in a state of fear following the gruesome murder by the Maoists.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.