Suspected dowry related death in Ganjam district, investigation underway

Ganjam: Ia a sorrowful incident, a woman was found dead under unknown circumstances. The incident took place in Ralaba village which comes under the jurisdiction of Hinjili police station in Ganjam district of Odisha. the deceased had been identified as Sudashna Parida, wife of Amar Parida, of the same village.

According to the reports, mother of the deceased, Basanti Parida filed a case in Hinjili police station regarding this. As per the complaint filed, Sudashna’s in-laws had been demanding dowry from her and had been torturing her relentlessly. She alleged that Sudashna was killed by her in-laws and the murder was made to look like a suicide.

Hinjili police has released a statement saying that an investigation will be made into the case taking the complain filed as a base, and post that, appropriate action will also be taken.