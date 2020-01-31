Coronavirus Phulbani Odisha
Coronavirus (Photo: IANS)

Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In Phulbani, Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Phulbani: A student has been suspected to have contacted the coronavirus in Phulbani Odisha.

He returned from China on the 11th of January 2020.

Since then he has been affected by cough, cold and fever which has refused to subside.

The Kandhamal CDMO has said that, The student had written a letter to them.  “he has been supplied with a mask, kept in isolation, his blood samples have been sent for examination.”

The case is yet to be confirmed.

Further details awaited.

