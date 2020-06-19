Cuttack: Unable to bear the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his 14-year-old fan reportedly committed suicide in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Saumya Sriraj, a nine class student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Saumya was reportedly under severe mental pressure ever since Sushant Singh died on June 14, said sources.

The minor girl was in mental stress as she had the same question of why the actor has committed suicide, added the sources.

She reportedly took the extreme step by hanging herself in the absence of her family members.

More details awaited.

Earlier, a 10-year-old boy, a fan of Sushant Singh hanged himself to death at Lodipur village in the Chandi police station area of Bihar’s Nalanda district.