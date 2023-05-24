Sushant Singh given responsibility of 9 western Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Bhatli MLA Sushant Singh has been given the responsibility of as many as nine western Odisha districts.

After being appointed as the in-charge of nine western Odisha districts the MLA said that BJD will win all the five Lok Sabha seats in Western Odisha in 2024 elections.

The MLA further added that the party will also win 31 Assembly seats out of 35 in West Odisha. Bhatli MLA Sushant Singh made this assertion.

Today, Singh met BJD organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das at the newly-built Shankha Bhawan and was given this news responsibility.

Further it is worth mentioning that Sushant Singh said, he was not hopeful for the post of minister hence he is not unhappy. The opposition is spreading rumors. He added that the Chief Minister blessings are on him.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sushant Singh met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen’s residence that is Naveen Niwas.