Susanta Kumar Mohanty appointed as Odisha Information Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal today appointed Susanta Kumar Mohanty as the State Information Commissioner.

According to a notification issued by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Prof Ganeshi Lal appointed Susanta Kumar Mohanty as the next Information Commissioner of Odisha following the recommendation of the State government.

“In pursuance of Sub-Section-(3) of Section-15 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (22 of 2005), and on the recommendation of the Committee constituted under the said Sub-section of the Section for the purpose, the Governor of Odisha is pleased to notify the appointment of Susanta Kumar Mohanty as the State Information Commissioner, Odisha Information Commission with effect from the date he assumes charge of office,” said the notification.