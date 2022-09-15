Suryakiran Airshow dress rehearsal to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The Suryakiran Airshow will be held in Balijatra field tomorrow. Before that, the full dress rehearsal will be done today on September 15, at 10 AM. As of now, the weather conditions seem favourable for the show.

The preparation for the upcoming Suryakiran Airshow in Bhubaneswar and Puri of Odisha on 16th and 18th respectively, is in the last phase. Commissionerate Police have taken stock of the security arrangement, traffic issues as well as infrastructure for the same. The Chief Minister and Governor are likely to attend the show.

11 HAWK aircrafts have already arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport for the dress rehearsal. Yesterday, the pilots and ground staff had done the sorting and mapping to understand the situation.

The Air show will take place in Bhubaneswar on Spetember 16, and on September 18 in Puri.

As many as 2 HAWK aircrafts will take part in the show while 2 other HAWKs will be on standby. In Bhubaneswar, the show will be held at the Balijatra field of Jali patna village near Kuakhai river and in Puri it will be near the Rajbhawan.

The Suryakiran Airshow will be of 18 to 20 minutes. In the first phase of the show, nine aircrafts will fly together. In the second phase, two aircrafts with the speed of 1600 kmph will perform the show at a height of 200 to 300 feet. The airforce will perform a show with a HAWK aircraft at a height of 500 feet.

20 platoons of police and over 100 police officers will be in charge of the security during the show.